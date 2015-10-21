Oct 21 Mobistar SA, Base Company SA and Proximus NV :

* Announce that Koninklijke KPN NV, Base Company, Mobistar and Proximus reach a settlement agreement on mobile tariff related litigations

* Settlement agreement involves payment of an amount of 120 million euros ($136.3 million) of which 66 million euros is paid to Base Company and 54 million euros to Mobistar

* Further terms and conditions of settlement agreement remain confidential

* Base Company is currently being acquired by Telenet Group Holdings NV from Koninklijke KPN

