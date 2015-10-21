Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Mobistar SA, Base Company SA and Proximus NV :
* Announce that Koninklijke KPN NV, Base Company, Mobistar and Proximus reach a settlement agreement on mobile tariff related litigations
* Settlement agreement involves payment of an amount of 120 million euros ($136.3 million) of which 66 million euros is paid to Base Company and 54 million euros to Mobistar
* Further terms and conditions of settlement agreement remain confidential
* Base Company is currently being acquired by Telenet Group Holdings NV from Koninklijke KPN
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order