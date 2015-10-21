Oct 21 Bunzl Plc

* Announces its trading statement for period since 30 june 2015.

* Overall performance is consistent with expectations at time of half year results announcement in august.

* Revenue for q3 has increased 4% compared to same period last year due to impact of acquisitions

* At constant exchange rates, group revenue for q3 has increased 4% compared to same period last year due to impact of acquisitions

* Expects to complete a number of additional acquisitions during rest of year.