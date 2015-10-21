UPDATE 2-Genel targets Turkey gas deal this year to overcome oil troubles
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
Oct 21 Bunzl Plc
* Announces its trading statement for period since 30 june 2015.
* Overall performance is consistent with expectations at time of half year results announcement in august.
* Revenue for q3 has increased 4% compared to same period last year due to impact of acquisitions
* At constant exchange rates, group revenue for q3 has increased 4% compared to same period last year due to impact of acquisitions
* Expects to complete a number of additional acquisitions during rest of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)
* Receivables fall to $253.5 million (Recasts with gas projects, adds CEO, analyst comments, share price)
* Deal faces regulatory scrutiny (Adds detail, background, shares)