Oct 21 Beijer Electronics AB

* Says Q3 order intake of SEK 309.0 mln 341.4)

* Says Q3 net sales were SEK 322.3 mln (334.6)

* Says Q3 operating profit was SEK 12.0 mln (17.8)

* Says order intake in the IDC business area was unchanged in the quarter, due to a number of major customers delaying orders. Beijer Electronics expects these orders to be placed in 6-9 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)