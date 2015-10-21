Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Mycronic :
* Q3 net sales were sek 605 (338) million
* Q3 order intake was sek 559 (842) million
* Q3 EBIT was sek 262 (37) million
* 1,750 million.
* Says Board's Assessment Remains That Sales In 2015 Will Be In Span Sek 1,650 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order