UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Qliro Group Publ AB
* Q3 operating loss excluding divested operations during 2014 and non-recurring items amounted to SEK 28.2 million vs year-ago profit of 1.5 million
* Q3 net sales were in line with last year, amounting to SEK 1,116.8 million vs year-ago 1,121.2 million
* Says currency effects have negatively affected operating profit by over SEK 45 million
* Says Lekmer sales and earnings in Q3 were below our expectations
* Says deployment of Lekmer warehouse took longer than planned and operational disturbances had a larger impact on sales than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.