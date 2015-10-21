Oct 21 Datatec Ltd

* Unaudited results for the six months ended 31 August 2015, declaration of scrip distribution with cash alternative

* Group revenue up 10.1% to $3.3 billion (H1 FY15: $3.0 billion)

* EBITDA at $80.6 million (H1 FY15: $90.1 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015,

* Interim distribution maintained at 8 US cents per share (H1 FY15: 8 US CENTS)

* Expecting second half sequential improvement in EBITDA (excluding foreign exchange)

* Underlying earnings per share decreased by 8.8% to 16.6 US cents for six months ended 31 August 2015