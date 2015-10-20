Oct 20 Merck KGaA
* Says Sigma-Aldrich has agreed to sell parts of solvents
business to Honeywell
* Asset sale includes Sigma-Aldrich's solvents and
inorganics business in Europe
* Sale part of commitments Merck has made to receive
European Union antitrust approval for $17 billion acquisition of
Sigma-Aldrich
* Transaction is a final step towards winning of EU
antitrust approval for acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich
* Continues to expect closing of Sigma-Aldrich takeover by
end of November 2015
Source text:
news.merck.de/EMD/CC/NewsRelease.nsf/0/5B3334524259E54BC1257EE40
0333BE5/$FILE/PM_20102015_EN.pdf
Further company coverage: