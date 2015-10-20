Oct 20 Amplifon SpA :

* Shareholders appoint Enrico Vita as member of the board of directors and approve to change the number of board members from eight to nine

* Board to propose to appoint Enrico Vita as CEO at the next board meeting, to be held on Oct. 22

* Board to propose to appoint current CEO Franco Moscetti as non executive vice chairman of the board

