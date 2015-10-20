BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
Oct 20 Amplifon SpA :
* Shareholders appoint Enrico Vita as member of the board of directors and approve to change the number of board members from eight to nine
* Board to propose to appoint Enrico Vita as CEO at the next board meeting, to be held on Oct. 22
* Board to propose to appoint current CEO Franco Moscetti as non executive vice chairman of the board
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million