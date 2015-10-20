Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 (Reuters) -
* OEM International Q3 incoming orders rose 14% to SEK 517 million (453)
* OEM International Q3 operating profit (EBITA) rose 21% to sek 65 million (54)
* Net sales rose 18% to SEK 530 million (448) Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order