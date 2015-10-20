Oct 20 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Guidance for 2015 confirmed with revenues of 37 million euros ($42.08 million) and an EBIT margin of about 6 pct

* Revenues of 16.3 million euros in first six months of 2015, corresponding to a decrease of 29 pct compared to same period 2014

* H1 EBIT decreased by 86 pct to around 0.3 million euros, due to lower revenues

* H1 EBIT margin dropped by 6 percentage points to 2 pct