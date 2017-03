Oct 20 Gurit Holding AG :

* Increases 9-month sales to 269.2 million Swiss francs ($282.18 million), up 7.4 pct in reported Swiss francs

* For full year 2015, Gurit confirms its expectation to generate net sales of around 350 million Swiss francs and an operating profit margin within company`s reported mid-term target of eight to ten percent