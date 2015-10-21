Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Efore Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 22.8 million euros ($25.9 million) versus 22.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating loss ex-items 0.3 million euros versus profit 1.6 million euros year ago
* Estimates 2015 net sales to be 86 million-92 million euros and results from operating activities without one-time items to be at break-even level or mildly positive
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order