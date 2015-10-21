Oct 21 Chr. Hansen

* Says expects for 2015/16 organic revenue growth of 8-10 pct vs 10 pct in 2014/2015 and an EBIT margin before special items above the 27.1 pct reached in 2014/15

* Q4 revenue 234 million euros ($266 million) versus Reuters poll average estimate 230 million euros

* Q4 EBIT 73 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 69.2 million euros

* Says proposes dividend of 0.63 euros per share versus Reuters poll average estimate 1.07 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting By Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)