Oct 21 Ee Finance Plc

* 4G customers now represent more than 52% of total ee mobile customer base

* 4G customer base up 1.7m (+7.0m yoy) to reach 12.6m, maintains position as largest in europe

* On track to exceed target of 14m 4g customers by year- end.

* Operating revenue up +1.2% yoy excluding regulatory impact; including regulatory impact -0.6% yoy