Oct 21 Electra Gruppen publ AB :

* Acquires 45 percent of El-Salg and enters Danish market

* El-Salg transfers entire operational business to a newly formed company, which will be co-owned by Electra Gruppen in 45 percent and El-Salg in 55 percent

* In 2014 El-Salg reported revenue for the Danish business of 486 million Danish crowns, excluding consumer electronics products Source text for Eikon:

