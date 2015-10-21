EU mergers and takeovers (March 30)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Oct 21 KPMG :
* KPMG appoints new head of private equity
* KPMG in South Africa announces appointment of Michael Rudnicki as head of private equity (PE), effective Sept. 1, 2015 Link to source text: (bit.ly/1GoYIqt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
BRUSSELS, March 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Philip R. Harper reports 13.6 percent passive stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc as of March 20 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2olmBsg Further company coverage: