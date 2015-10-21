BRIEF-Master Glory Group says unit as purchaser entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors
* Owned subsidiary of company) has entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors
Oct 21 FastPartner AB :
* Q3 rental income 288.2 million Swedish crowns ($34.75 million) versus 234.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 166.5 million crowns versus 108.2 million crowns year ago
* Target is to achieve profit from property management of 600 million crowns in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2938 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Owned subsidiary of company) has entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors
ATHENS, March 30 Greece's second largest lender by assets National Bank (NBG) was profitable for a second straight quarter in October-to-December, helped by lower bad debt provisions.