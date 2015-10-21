Oct 21 Cashbuild Ltd

* Revenue for company was up by 13% on Q1 of prior financial year

* Stores opened since 1 July 2014 (new stores - 10 stores) contributed 3% of increase, whilst existing stores (213 stores) contributed 10%

* Gross profit percentage margins remained at similar levels to those reported for prior half year.