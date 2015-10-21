Oct 21 Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended Aug. 31 increased 13 pct to 98.2 cents

* Dividend of 46.5 cents per share will be paid on Dec. 14, 2015

* Year-On-Year national new vehicle sales for first eight months of 2015 were down 3.3 pct

* Group new vehicle unit sales increased by 5.5 pct, and used vehicle unit sales 8.7 pct

* Gross profit margin improved from 13.3 pct to 14.7 pct

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)