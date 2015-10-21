Oct 21 Promsvyazbank :

* Says signs agreement with Solvers for sale of debts secured by assets of retailer Svyaznoy to Solvers

* Under the agreement Solvers Group, controlling shareholder of Svyaznoy, buys from Promsvyazbank right to demand debt of Trellas Enterprises Limited and Enter LLC

* The debt is secured by Svyaznoy shares, including controlling stake in its holding company Svyaznoy NV

* Under terms of agreement, Promsvyazbank ends all disputes and proceedings regarding Svyaznoy assets, including shares of Svyaznoy NV and Svyaznoy Logistics Source text: bit.ly/1XjPzE4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)