Oct 21 Digitouch SpA :

* Signs refinancing agreement of the financing granted by Banca Unicredit on August 1, 2014 and destined for the acquisition of company Performedia

* Refinancing agreement is worth 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) and is signed for the duration of five years ($1 = 0.8821 euros)