BRIEF-Unified Messaging Systems alerting system implemented by Yara Glomfjord
* YARA GLOMFJORD HAS CHOSEN TO IMPLEMENT UMS LOCATION BASED AND ADDRESS BASED ALERTING SYSTEMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 21 Digitouch SpA :
* Signs refinancing agreement of the financing granted by Banca Unicredit on August 1, 2014 and destined for the acquisition of company Performedia
* Refinancing agreement is worth 1.7 million euros ($1.93 million) and is signed for the duration of five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LUXEMBOURG, March 30 German beauty products maker Coty rejected claims that its distribution policies imply a blanket ban on online sales, arguing that its main concern was to safeguard the cachet of its luxury brands such as Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Chloe.