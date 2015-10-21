Oct 21 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Total fee-earning assets for group at Sept. 30 were $8.25 billion compared to $8.55 billion at June 30

* Reduction in AUM influenced by negative fund performance due to global market dislocation in Q3, loss of advisory mandate

* Expects to return to operational profitability in first half of 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1PAoXNG