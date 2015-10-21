BRIEF-MapD Technologies files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njQPKF)
Oct 21 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Total fee-earning assets for group at Sept. 30 were $8.25 billion compared to $8.55 billion at June 30
* Reduction in AUM influenced by negative fund performance due to global market dislocation in Q3, loss of advisory mandate
* Expects to return to operational profitability in first half of 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1PAoXNG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njQPKF)
TRANI, Italy, March 30 An Italian court acquitted credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's and five of its former and current managers of market manipulation charges relating to past downgrades of the country's sovereign debt, a judge said on Thursday.