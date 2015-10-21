BRIEF-MapD Technologies files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised about $25 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2njQPKF)
Oct 21 Spice Private Equity AG :
* Q3 net profit of $7.4 million (Q3 2014: net profit of $18.4 million (restated))
* During Q3 generated income of $7.8 million (Q3 2014: income of $23.5 million (restated))
* During Q3 net asset value grew significantly, reaching $39.20 per share as of Set. 30 (June 30: $37.83 per share, +3.6 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1jAZUxi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TRANI, Italy, March 30 An Italian court acquitted credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's and five of its former and current managers of market manipulation charges relating to past downgrades of the country's sovereign debt, a judge said on Thursday.