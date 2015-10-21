Oct 21 Terreis SA :

* Q3 revenue 17.8 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago

* Will pay an interim dividend of 0.38 euro per share on Nov. 13, up 11.8 pct compared to the dividend payed in Nov. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1PAs2NR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)