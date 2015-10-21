Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 21 Zeltia SA :
* 9-month net profit 7.7 million euros ($8.7 million) versus 17.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 16.6 million euros versus 25.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month revenue 126.8 million euros versus 116.9 million euros year ago
* 9-month research and development (R&D) expense 45.7 million euros versus 37.1 million euros year ago
* Net debt 59.5 million euros at end-Sept. versus 54.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:
