BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's 2016 net profit up 2.7 pct
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Oct 21 Credit Suisse
* Says sees illustrative 2018 pre-tax income of between around 9 billion sfr to 10 billion sfr-presentation slides
* Says sees illustrative 2018 return on tangible equity of around 14 percent-presentation slides
* Says largely exiting macro business in emea and apac, will maintain core in u.s.-presentation slides
* Says prime is important for the equity franchise which is core component of emerging markets opportunity-presentation slides
* Says targeting 5-6% tier 1 leverage ratio by end 2017, of which 3.5-4% is expected to be met through common equity-presentation slides
* Says cet1 capital ratio targeted to remain at around 11% after implementation of rules-presentation slides
* Ceo says expects to return any excess capital to shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
March 30 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says 2016 net profit up 2.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oCoQGR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. President Donald Trump had fighting words on Thursday for conservatives in his own Republican Party who helped block a healthcare bill last week, saying he would oppose House Freedom Caucus members in 2018 elections if they did not get on board.