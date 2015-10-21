Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 21 Eos Imaging SA :
* 9M revenue 14.9 million euros ($16.9 million) versus 11.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
* Opposition demands greater scrutiny of gov't plans (Adds criticism, government response)