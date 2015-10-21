Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Solucom SA :
* Q2 revenue 44.9 million euros ($50.94 million) versus 36.3 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY 2015/16 objective of over 12 pct revenue growth and current operating margin between 11 pct and 13 pct Source text: bit.ly/1KouOxW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order