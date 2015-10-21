BRIEF-Dazhong Transportation's 2016 net profit up 9 pct, plans convertible bonds
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.16 percent y/y at 558.85 million yuan ($81.15 million)
Oct 21 Courtois SA :
* Q3 revenue 155,000 euros ($175,878.50) versus 155,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Its wholly owned unit Satac SIINQ signs with municipality of Caselle the agreement for urban development in Turin-Caselle Torinese Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)