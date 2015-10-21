BRIEF-Dazhong Transportation's 2016 net profit up 9 pct, plans convertible bonds
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.16 percent y/y at 558.85 million yuan ($81.15 million)
Oct 21 Beni Stabili SpA :
* Appoints Christophe Kullmann new CEO
* Previous CEO, Aldo Mazzocco has resigned
* Its wholly owned unit Satac SIINQ signs with municipality of Caselle the agreement for urban development in Turin-Caselle Torinese