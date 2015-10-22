Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 Adva Optical Networking SE
* Q3 revenues of eur 122.3 million drive 40.4 mln year-on-year growth
* Q3 pro forma operating income rises to eur 9.6 million (7.8 pct of revenues)
* Q3 net profit nearly doubled to eur 8.6 million (q3 2014: eur 4.4 million)
* In Q4 2015, Adva Optical Networking expects revenues to range between eur 107 million and eur 117 million
* Anticipates a Q4 pro forma operating income of between 6 pct and 9 pct of revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order