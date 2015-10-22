BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Crealogix Holding AG :
* Crealogix acquires stake in Elaxy from Fiducia & Gad
* Long-Term cooperation agreed for German market
* Says is acquiring 80 per cent of Elaxy Financial Software Solutions and 20 per cent of Elaxy Business Solution Services valid as of Jan. 1, 2016
* Says two companies each generate around 10 million euros ($11.33 million) in sales and each employ around 100 staff
* Says in medium term Crealogix plans to further increase its stake
