BRIEF-Spark New Zealand responds to Teamtalk's target co statement
* "We believe valuation lacks real world credibility" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 22 Digitouch SpA :
* Reports 32 new direct clients in Q3 for whom company develops marketing projects
* The number of clients rises from 255 at the beginning of the year to 309 at end of Sept. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "We believe valuation lacks real world credibility" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, March 22 The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at ride-sharing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc, looking to end a tax advantage they have over traditional taxi companies.