BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Victoria Park AB :
* Q3 revenue 168 million Swedish crowns ($20.2 million) versus 84 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit after tax 185 million crowns versus 85 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3237 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.