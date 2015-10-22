Oct 22 Trelleborg AB

* Q4 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with, or slightly weaker, than Q3 of 2015, adjusted for seasonal variations

* Q3 net sales for Q3 of 2015 increased by 6 percent (6) to SEK 5,975 m (5,618)

* Q3 operating profit, excluding participation in TrelleborgVibracoustic and items affecting comparability, rose 9 percent to SEK 798 m (730)

* Says activities aimed at preparing TrelleborgVibracoustic for a potential initial public offering are progressing according to plan

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 sales were seen at SEK 6,104 million, core ebit ex jv SEK 768 million

* Says low oil price and weak performance of agricultural machinery has impeded parts of group

* Says in this area, we do not foresee any improvement in next few quarters

* Says it is assessed that several customers have adapted their inventory levels as a result of higher degree of uncertainty and this is expected to continue in q4