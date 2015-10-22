BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 NSE Kenya says on Twitter:
* "The NSE launches the 3rd REITS market in Africa"
* Congratulate Stanlib Kenya as they launch Kenya's first I-REIT, the Stanlib Fahari I-REIT Source text: bit.ly/1MFBbhX
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.