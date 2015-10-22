Oct 22 Okmetic Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 20.8 million euros ($23.6 million) versus 19.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 3.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Retains its existing guidance - net sales and operating profit in 2015 are estimated to clearly exceed the level of 2014

* CEO says demand for semiconductors in 2015 is anticipated to remain flat or fall slightly from previous year's level

* Final quarter is expected to be weaker than rest of year

* Decline in value of silicon wafer market is believed to have stopped

