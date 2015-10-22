U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Feb -ELFA
March 22 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell in February, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Oct 22 Warteck Invest Ltd :
* Says planned capital increase subscription price of new shares 1550.0 Swiss francs ($1,615.42)
* Says expected gross proceeds 76.7 million francs
* Shares offered to existing shareholders of Warteck Invest in rights offering period Oct. 27 - Nov. 3 Source text - bit.ly/1LsBPTW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9595 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell in February, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Dijsselbloem suggested southern European countries wasted aid
LONDON, March 22 Several European banks are being closely monitored by the agency responsible for closing lenders which go bust in the euro zone, but none are failing or about to fail, the head of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) said on Wednesday.