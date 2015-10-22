Oct 22 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Says sales up by 12.2 pct in the first 9 months of 2015

* Economic sales for Q3 were 1,417 million euros ($1.61 billion), showing strong growth of 13.1 pct

* First 9 months of 2015, Plastic Omnium automotive's sales reached 4,080 million euros, up by 13.8 pct (4.8% at constant exchange rates)

* Confirmed growth in earnings for 2015

* Results as of end-September confirm that 2015 results will indeed see growth, as anticipated