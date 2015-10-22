BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 NSI NV :
* Acquires office property in bioscience park in Leiden, Netherlands
* Purchase price of 15.4 million euros ($17.5 million) reflects a gross initial yield of about 10 pct
* Acquisition is financed by using current available credit facilities Source text: bit.ly/1OU3TQV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.