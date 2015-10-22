Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 22 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 1.3 million euros ($1.5 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 0.0 euro versus loss 1.4 million euros year ago
* Company expects 2015 net sales for current year to decrease and operating profitability to strengthen considerably in comparison with previous year
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order