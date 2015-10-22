BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Klovern AB :
* Q3 operating surplus 460 million Swedish crowns ($55.3 million) versus 444 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 514 million crowns versus 248 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 288 million crowns versus 225 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3259 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.