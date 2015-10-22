BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Phoenix Group Holdings :
* Q3 2015 interim management statement
* On track to meet both its 2015 cash generation target of 200 mln stg - 250 million stg and its long term cash generation target of 2.8 billion stg between 2014 and 2019
* 137 million stg of cash generation in 9 months to Sept.30 2015 (HY15:110 million stg)
* Estimated PLHL ICA surplus and headroom of 0.6 billion stg and 0.5 billion stg respectively at Sept. 30, 2015 (HY15: 0.7 billion stg and 0.6 billion stg). PLHL ICA will no longer be a regulatory measure from Jan. 1, 2016
* Expects to be well capitalised under solvency II regime, with group capital position under solvency II 3 expected to be in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.