BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Segro Plc
* Trading update
* "Occupational conditions continue to be favourable, particularly in our UK portfolio"
* We remain optimistic about our full year operating performance
* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2015, we contracted 10.6 million stg of new rent during Q3 (Q3 2014: 6.5 million stg)
* Vacancy rate has improved to 6.6 per cent (7.4 per cent at June. 30, 2015)
* In 9 months to Sept. 30, 2015, new rents on review and renewal were 3.0 pct higher in UK
* Have invested approximately 40 million stg in current pipeline in Q3
* A further 150 million stg of expected capital expenditure required to complete these projects
* Net debt (including our share of debt in joint ventures) at Sept. 30, 2015 was 2.2 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.