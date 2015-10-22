Oct 22 Segro Plc

* Trading update

* "Occupational conditions continue to be favourable, particularly in our UK portfolio"

* We remain optimistic about our full year operating performance

* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2015, we contracted 10.6 million stg of new rent during Q3 (Q3 2014: 6.5 million stg)

* Vacancy rate has improved to 6.6 per cent (7.4 per cent at June. 30, 2015)

* In 9 months to Sept. 30, 2015, new rents on review and renewal were 3.0 pct higher in UK

* Have invested approximately 40 million stg in current pipeline in Q3

* A further 150 million stg of expected capital expenditure required to complete these projects

Net debt (including our share of debt in joint ventures) at Sept. 30, 2015 was 2.2 billion stg