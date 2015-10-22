Oct 22 Atoss Software AG :

* 9-month consolidated sales were up by a substantial 15 percent at 33.1 million euros ($37.52 million)

* 9-month increased result, with operating profits (EBIT) 18 percent higher at 8.4 million euros and a margin on sales of 26 percent, up from 25 percent last year

* Says management board continues to expect highly positive development in business to be maintained in remainder of financial year 2015 and anticipates another record year