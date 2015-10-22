BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* For period to 21 october 2015, including revenues and KPIS for three months ended 30 september 2015 (Q3)
* Q3 total income from continuing operations up 11 pct and rose 8 pct year-to-date
* Headline Q3 total income 1 up 85 pct to 589.3 million stg and 9 months year-to-date up 83 pct, to 1,798.1 million stg
* Q3 revenues from continuing operations (excluding assets held for sale) up 12 pct to 326.4 million stg; up 10 pct for 9 months year-to-date at 897.4 million stg
* All business divisions delivering growth on an underlying, organic and constant currency basis
* Made good progress in Q3 and year-to-date, despite exchange rate headwinds
* In secondary markets, both UK and Italian cash equity trading and fixed income trading is running in line with levels in September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.