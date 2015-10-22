BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Wereldhave Belgium CVA :
* Q3 increased rental income to 34.8 million euros ($39.4 million)(2014: 28.2 million euros)
* Q3 fair value real estate portfolio, including development projects: 774.5 million euros
* 9 month EPRA occupancy rate 93.7 pct versus 94.1 pct at Dec 31, 2014
* Construction and development of the retail park, adjacent to the shopping centre 'les bastions' at Tournai, is in the final phase
* Expects a direct result per share over 2015 between 5.60 and 5.65 euros (2014: 5.29 euros)
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.