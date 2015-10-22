Oct 22 Clicks Group Ltd

* Group turnover up 15.3 pct for year ended 31 August 2015

* Diluted headline EPS up 14.0% for year ended 31 August 2015

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14.0% to 383.9 cents.

* Group turnover increased by 15.3% to R22.1 billion, with retail sales growing by 10.4% and UPD by 21.6%.

* Clicks will open 20 to 25 new stores and 25 to 35 new pharmacies, with 50 stores to be refurbished.

* Confident of group's ability to continue to generate cash and to achieve its medium-term financial targets.