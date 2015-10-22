BRIEF-China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd entered agreement issuance of perpetual offshore preference shares
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
Oct 22 Sagax AB :
* Q3 rental income 330 million Swedish crowns ($39.6 million)versus 280 million crowns year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 195 million crowns versus 127 million crowns year ago
* Sees result from property management for 2015 to be of 880 million crowns with current property portfolio and announced acquisitions and sales
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3239 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares
SEOUL, March 23 South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho asked creditors on Thursday to cooperate on a fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd as state banks plan to inject fresh liquidity into the shipbuilder.