Oct 22 Advent International:
* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc
* Funds managed by Advent have agreed to sell 32,000,000
ordinary shares in DFS Furniture held through Advent Diamond
* Sale at a price of 2.95 stg per ordinary share, raising
gross proceeds of 94.4 million stg
* Sale was conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt
secondary placing to institutional investors
* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 15.0 pct
of issued share capital of company
* Settlement of placing is expected to take place on 26
October, following which seller will about 38.2 pct of its
issued share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)