Oct 22 Advent International:

* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc

* Funds managed by Advent have agreed to sell 32,000,000 ordinary shares in DFS Furniture held through Advent Diamond

* Sale at a price of 2.95 stg per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of 94.4 million stg

* Sale was conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors

* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 15.0 pct of issued share capital of company

* Settlement of placing is expected to take place on 26 October, following which seller will about 38.2 pct of its issued share capital